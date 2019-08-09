ROCK SPRINGS — A 22-year-old South Carolina resident died in a crash Thursday morning near Rock Springs and three others were injured, including two Rock Springs residents.
The crash occurred around milepost one on the Interstate 80 Service Road west of Rock Springs. Around 7:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.
A 2006 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on the I-80 SR and entered the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, according to a press release.
The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 21-year-old Matthew W. Smith of Beech Island, South Carolina. He was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries sustained in the crash. It is unknown if he was wearing his seat belt.
The passenger has been identified as 22-year-old Jordyn T. Winters of Warrenville, South Carolina. Winters was not wearing her seat belt properly and died at the scene of the crash. A juvenile passenger who was restrained in a child seat was transported to Memorial Hospital.
The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 65-year-old Don A. Davis of Rock Springs. Davis was wearing his seat belt and was transported to Memorial Hospital. The passenger has been identified as 61-year-old Debra J. Davis of Rock Springs, who was wearing her seat belt and later transported to the hospital.
Driver fatigue on the part of Smith is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, according to the release.
This is the 99th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2019 compared to 64 in 2018, 91 in 2017, and 66 in 2016 to date.
