SWEETWATER COUNTY — There have been three new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Sweetwater County. A Southwest Counseling Service employee at the College Hill office is one of those cases.
The Sweetwater County District Board of Health conducted a live streamed press briefing Wednesday afternoon to inform members of the press and the public about the new cases as well as steps taken by Southwest Counseling Service to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Linda Acker, director of Southwest Counseling, said she was notified Tuesday evening that an employee at the College Hill facility had tested positive. That employee came to work on Monday and Tuesday and saw seven clients, who have all been contacted. Acker noted that most clinicians would have had a larger caseload than that.
Seven employees at the College Hill facility are now in quarantine. The entire building has been disinfected twice since the notification. It was the only facility affected, Acker said. Clinicians will resume meeting with clients via telehealth.
Moving forward, Southwest Counseling Service clients will be asked to wear a face mask. A mask will be provided if needed. The most important thing is for both clinicians and clients not to come in if they're sick, Acker said.
There is no reason to think that anyone in residential treatment has been affected or exposed, Acker noted. Public health will contact anyone identified as a close contact.
COUNTY CASES
There have been 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County in the past 9 days, according to Jason Mower, interim public information officer for Sweetwater County Public Health.
Sweetwater County has had a total of 35 positive COVID-19 cases with 12 current active cases. Since public health restrictions began easing May 1, there have been 25 new COVID-19 cases in the county compared to 11 while restrictions were in place. Three people have been hospitalized.
Dr. Jean Stachon, Sweetwater County public health officer, said it's no surprise that COVID-19 is in our community. "We expected to see cases after restrictions were lifted," she said.
Mower added there have been cases locally where people who were ill have gone to work or public gatherings.
"We're all really tired of hearing about this virus," Mower said. "Public health is tired of hearing about it as well."
"We're not trying to exaggerate the danger," he said. "We don't expect people to lock themselves in their houses and avoid all contact with other people."
The best thing people can do is to take personal responsibility, Mower said. This includes weighing the risk vs. reward in regard to any activity a person is thinking about participating in. Right now, the safest types of activities are outdoors and in small groups. It's best to know where the people you're with have been and who they've been in contact with.
