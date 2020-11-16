ROCK SPRINGS — Southwest Counseling Service has rescheduled its monthly board meeting for November.
Typically, the board meets on the last Wednesday of each month. For November, however, the meeting will be at at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Southwest Counseling Service office at 2706 Ankeny Way off Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom and the public may attend using the link below.
Topic: SCS Board of Directors Meeting November 2020
Time: Nov 18, 2020 06:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/95740126644?pwd=UmpRUVAramR0d1NDbHdWcHlvVFB2Zz09
Meeting ID: 957 4012 6644
Passcode: 147571
