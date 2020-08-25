ROCK SPRINGS — The Board of Directors for Southwest Counseling Service will conduct its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public can attend the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/98236674244?pwd=VTZOejZ0SjhtWVpXZytTSnFpRVpMZz09.
Southwest Counseling Service is a community mental health and substance abuse treatment center that has been providing services to Sweetwater County for more than 40 years. It is a part of is a part of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers (WAMHSAC).
