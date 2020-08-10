GREEN RIVER — The Southwest Sage Grouse Working Group will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Green River Game & Fish office, 351 Astle Ave.
Anyone wanting to participate in the meeting by phone is asked to contact the Green River Game and Fish office at (307) 875-3223 for instructions on how to participate. Sage grouse local working groups across the state are setting meetings to allocate funding to implement their conservation plans for fiscal year 2021. The Southwest Working Group will also review lek data to identify possible adaptive management triggers per Appendix I of the Sage Grouse Executive Order.
The Southwest Sage Grouse Working Group is comprised of area citizens interested in sage grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sports persons, and affected governmental agencies. There are eight working groups operating in Wyoming. More information can be found online at: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management/Sage-Grouse-Local-Working-Groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.