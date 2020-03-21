ROCK SPRINGS – The aviation industry has seen significant reductions in demand in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. As a result, United Express flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will see a reduced schedule at RKS, effective April 1. Initially, flights will be reduced from two daily flights to a single daily flight. Additionally, the planned launch of a 3rd flight this summer has been postponed until at least 2021, according to a press release.
Airport staff will continue to monitor demand closely to evaluate any future adjustments in cooperation with elected officials, Wyoming Department of Transportation and SkyWest Airlines. SkyWest and the airport are committed to providing safe, reliable United Express service for customers, the release said. Information on what steps SkyWest and United Airlines are taking to keep people safe can be found at www.united.com/coronavirus.
Passengers already booked on flights on or after April 1, 2020, that will be impacted will be contacted by United Airlines starting Sunday, March 22. The best place to find updated flight information, change reservations or book future travel is on the United Airlines mobile app or www.united.com.
The airport will remain open unless otherwise directed to close by the Federal Aviation Administration. General aviation and cargo operations continue to operate at near normal levels. However, to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has implemented a restriction on access to the airport’s public facilities. While the airport has not experienced any known occurrences of COVID-19 at this time, it recognizes the Wyoming state health officer’s decision to close public places through April 3, 2020, as well as the restriction on gatherings of 10 or more people.
Access to the Commercial Airline Terminal is restricted to ticketed airline passengers; rental car customers; airport/tenant employees; and individuals aiding ticketed seniors, passengers with disabilities or unaccompanied minors.
Access to the General Aviation Facility is restricted to based aeronautical tenants; transient aircraft operators and passengers; and airport/tenant employees.
“Those wishing to meet and great friends and loved ones can do so from the comfort of their vehicle curbside outside the terminal. Once again, these steps are strictly proactive measures to help exercise social distancing and to help minimize the spread of COVID-19,” the release said.
“The airport and its partner airline have taken numerous steps to ensure the safety of the traveling public including enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures. We are also working with local supply chain resources to ensure that the airport has all the necessary supplies to support its operations.”
