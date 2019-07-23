ROCK SPRINGS — Representatives from Sweetwater County's incorporated cities and towns and outside agencies congregated at Rock Springs City Hall to look at a specific purpose tax initiative.
Topics addressed ranged from infrastructure to qualify-of-life needs.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said the purpose of Tuesday's meeting was to "start to mold what things are going to be requested."
Another meeting to get into more project details has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
