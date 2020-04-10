SWEETWATER COUNTY — A spring storm is expected to bring rain and snow showers over most of Wyoming for the Easter weekend, including Sweetwater County.
Rain changing to snow is forecast across central and western Wyoming from Saturday into Sunday. The strong spring storm will bring a round of significant snow and very cold temperatures for April. The heaviest snow will occur Saturday night.
In Sweetwater County, rain is likely before 8 p.m. with both rain and snow likely from 8-9 p.m. then changing to snow after 9 p.m. Patchy blowing snow is forecast after 4 a.m. The low temperature should be around 16 degrees with wind chill values as low as zero.
It will be windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 26 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. A snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
On Sunday, there is a 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon, with patchy blowing snow before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 32, and breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.