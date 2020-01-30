ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing.
Around 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, officers responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after a 26-year-old man arrived with multiple stab wounds. The man was hospitalized due to his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a press release.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.
The Rock Springs Police Department said it will provide additional updates as the investigation continues.
