GREEN RIVER — “Somewhere, right now, there is a child being abused,” Alex Arambel said on stage at the Child Abuse Awareness Benefit on Friday night.
Arambel arranged the event in honor of 5-year-old Anthony James “AJ” Dean Radcliff, who died Thanksgiving day after suffering abuse.
Four bands — LightSeeker, Sickamore Treezy and Monster Man, ZamTrip, and Free Resonance — volunteered their time to rock the American Legion in Green River for four hours. They raised $2,055.
The beneficiary of the event was the YWCA, an organization that supports victims of child abuse. Melinda Bass, executive director of the YWCA, shared some statistics on child abuse from the Think First National Injury Prevention Foundation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
— As many as 3,000 babies suffer from shaken baby syndrome in the United States each year.
— 1 in 4 shaken baby syndrome victims die due to their injuries.
— 80% of survivors suffer permanent brain damage.
— The average age of shaken baby syndrome abuse is 6.7 months old.
— Excessive infant crying is the most common trigger of shaken baby syndrome.
— Other triggers include irregular infant sleeping or feeding patterns, as well as parental fatigue or depression.
— Think about the safety of the child! A moment of anger could change all of your lives forever. Ensure infants and children are safe with everyone they are in contact with.
