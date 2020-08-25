GREEN RIVER — The new superintendent of schools for School District No. 2 is encouraged by what he’s seen during the first few days of the 2020-21 school year, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t concerned about some things.
Classes started Wednesday, Aug. 19, for Sweetwater No. 2, and Superintendent Craig Barringer said his conclusion after spending time in and around the buildings the first three days is that the district is blessed with some remarkable people working with students.
Face masks required due to the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t hide the positive attitudes and sense of optimism displayed by both students and staff.
“Even in our best years, it is not perfect; but if you could hear what I heard and see what I saw, you would be happy your child is back to school,” Barringer said.
At one elementary school, he watched the kitchen staff happily greet each student that came through the line. He also heard teachers work with students in an uplifting, encouraging manner — something many of the students have missed in the past six months.
Although not perfect, the district’s Smart Start Plan, approved by the Wyoming Department of Education, provided good guidance for the start of the school year, according to Barringer.
“Considering we have not had face-to-face learning for almost six months, we had very few glitches,” he said.
Barringer acknowledged that many parents are concerned about starting up school this year, and that their anxieties are understandable.
“Each new year can make parents and students a bit nervous, and this pandemic adds to that sense of anxiety,” he said.
“Despite the apprehensions, I have been impressed with the thoughtful questions and concerns that have been asked and shared with me.”
Barringer himself expressed concern about the long break without in-person learning and the reluctance of some to return. He worries it could lead to an erosion of the foundational educational skills that students learn.
“Some of our children have fallen significantly behind and without good interventions and consistency in teaching, they will likely always be behind their peers,” Barringer said.
Other ongoing challenges include working on consistency in protocols and handling some issues with students who are participating in the district’s distance/virtual learning model. Of the 2,371 students now enrolled for the 2020-21 school year, there are 109 students signed up for distance/virtual learning.
Total Sweetwater No. 2 enrollment is down by 178 students from the 2,549 enrolled at the start of the 2019-20 school year. Having such a significant drop in enrollment in a short time, Barringer said he has no doubt that the current COVID-19 pandemic has played a role.
Barringer was hired to be the new superintendent in February with no way of knowing that COVID-19 would shut down schools just over a month later. He came to Green River to start his new job in July, right in time to be one of those responsible for coming up with a plan to reopen schools in a safe manner in the midst of the pandemic.
“Understanding the culture and values of a community can always be challenging as a new superintendent,” Barringer said, whether or not there are complicating factors like a pandemic. Still, he expressed excitement at the professionalism and resilience he’s seen ever since the first day staff returned to buildings to begin preparations for the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.