From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Sheridan commissioners frustrated with air service deal delay
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County commissioners expressed frustration with the city of Sheridan during a regular meeting Tuesday for its inability to come to a funding agreement with the county regarding local air service.
The commissioners took action to remove a contingency from Sheridan County's memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which allowed the county to move forward without the city's participation.
WYDOT's Aeronautics Commission is scheduled to vote on approving the county's MOU this week, which would finalize SkyWest Airlines as the Sheridan County Airport's commercial air service provider starting next year.
County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller, who also serves as the administrator of the Sheridan and Johnson counties Critical Air Service Team, said while she still expects the city and county to reach an agreement, the county cannot afford a delay.
"We're at a critical time now — we've got to start getting some schedules loaded so we can start selling this service and pay for it," Obermueller said. "The longer we stall, the more detriment there's going to be to that funding side of it."
The original memorandum of understanding between Sheridan County and WYDOT was contingent on the county negotiating a cooperative funding agreement with the city of Sheridan, which was similar to past air service funding agreements between the city and the county.
"It's perplexing to me, given that we're at the 24th hour and now we're trying to negotiate something that seems very simple," Obermueller said.
The two sides can still reach an agreement with the city agreeing to cooperative funding through an MOU with Sheridan County, but that will require the entities to sort out how they will cooperate on managing the service.
Big Horn courthouse closure caused by asbestos
GREYBULL (WNE) — Testing results on the recently closed Big Horn County courthouse came back Thursday, Aug. 15.
The courthouse had an emergency shutdown on Aug. 8 after concerns arose during a routine remodel inspection. At the time, the source of the closure was unknown.
In a recent release, the county revealed that the county commission was "alerted to a possible asbestos exposure as a result of construction activities in the building."
The results of the testing concluded, "a minute amount of asbestos was detected in the building that measured less than one tenth of acceptable levels."
As of Tuesday, the courthouse was still closed. A qualified abatement team was scheduled to begin cleaning the courthouse on Monday. According to the release, offices will be reopened immediately following cleaning and approval from the testing agency.
They estimate that the clerk, treasurer's and assessor's offices will be reopened Monday, Aug. 26.
They are expecting the entire courthouse to be completed with cleaning within 30 days.
Hot Springs commissioners asked to take stand on Boysen dumping plan
THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — Tuesday afternoon's meeting of the Hot Springs County Commissioners began on a rather tense footing when Sonja Becker asked the commissioners why they were not on board regarding Aethon's plan to dump oil field waste water and solids into Boysen Reservoir.
Chairman Tom Ryan said it was his understanding the solids have been dumped into Boysen since 1979 and the DEQ tells him the increase won't cause the solids to go up, so he "has no heartburn with it."
"I've never found the DEQ to be too lenient," Ryan said. "We're both government entities and that's who we count on to represent us."
Becker asked if any of the commissioners had read the permit and they admitted they had not.
"While the DEQ may be here to support us, they don't have the manpower to do the research on the documents Aethon provided," she said. "The reports are seriously flawed. Even the EPA does not believe enough sampling has been done.
"This is not just a renewal, but a renewal with an increase, including a long-term increase. They plan 91 cfs (cubic feet per second) to go down Badwater Creek."
Becker said the silts will settle out eventually and if there's a good rain its going to blow all those solids right to the dam. "That will make that water toxic. It will affect the fisheries, drinking water and everything downstream.
"I would like to see the commissioners get behind this, stand up for the community and the water. Yes, there are a lot of jobs at risk, but what is more important?
Campbell County joins air service program
GILLETTE (WNE) — One of the final pieces to the puzzle of statewide air service was put in place Tuesday, when Campbell County commissioners signed an agreement with WYDOT.
In June, the Wyoming Department of Transportation approved a contract with SkyWest Airlines to provide air service to Gillette, Sheridan, Riverton and Rock Springs, but it required agreements between WYDOT and those four communities.
The agreement guarantees Gillette will have three daily roundtrip flights to Denver. The third flight will be available starting Oct. 6, a Sunday.
Riverton and Rock Springs signed the agreement but Sheridan has tabled it until more details are worked out.
Gillette will keep its early morning and late night flights. Now it has an early evening flight as well. The third flight would leave Gillette at 5:56 p.m. and land in Denver at 7:21 p.m. And while the time can be changed, the flight will not go away.
Commissioner Mark Christensen wondered about one part of the agreement that says the communities have have two years to reduce their per-passenger costs by 10%.
"The only way to offset that is to increase ridership, because we don't have any control over any of the other expenses," he said.
Washington man killed in wreck near Buffalo
BUFFALO (WNE) — A Washington state man is dead as the result of a one-vehicle accident Aug. 14 on Interstate 90 east of Buffalo.
Steven E. Marshall, 70, of Poulsbo, Washington, was the passenger in a 2006 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Rebecca L. Marshall, 55, also of Poulsbo, according to a press release from
the Wyoming Highway Patrol. He was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Troopers were dispatched to the scene at milepost 74 about 4:50 p.m. The Toyota was pulling a camper, which apparently started swaying from side to side, causing the driver to lose control, the release said. The vehicles left the road and overturned.
Steven Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rebecca Marshall, who was also wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was taken to Johnson County Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.
Worland allows sale of 'adult chillers'
WORLAND (WNE) — With proper packaging and sealed bags, the Worland City Council gave unanimous consent for the Worland Maverik store to offer adult alcoholic Chillers.
Dan Post, store director, came to the council last month requesting permission to offer the alcoholic drinks in the Worland store. He came back to the council Tuesday to address some concerns that were brought up at the previous meeting.
He said, "No alcoholic beverage will leave my store as an open container."
He said when a customer comes in they will wait at the dispensing area until a Maverik employee can wait on them. They will ask for ID and then get their order. The cup will have a heat sealed lid on it and then a bag placed around it and sealed. Then the purchase will be made at the register where the customer will again show proper ID for the purchase.
Regarding the alcohol that will be served, Post said it depends on the recipe and there will be different recipes. He said the recipes could include "top shelf" wine or liquor.
The actual alcohol content will vary by recipe and type of alcohol. He said they mix 750 milliliters of wine or liquor with 828 milliliters of water to arrive at 5.5% ABV (alcohol by volume) or 4.35% ABW (alcohol by weight).
Crews contain fire started by exploding targets
JACKSON (WNE) — Crews continued mopping up the Tannerite Fire southeast of Pinedale this week as evacuations lifted for 60-some homes threatened by the human-caused fire.
Firefighters had the 1,340-acre fire 70 percent contained Tuesday. Although they successfully held containment lines, a few actively burning spots still proved challenging.
"Crews are still finding heat in the aspen stands, but the control lines around the perimeter of the fire have been mopped up 100 feet in and are holding," said Nan Stinson, a public information officer with the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
The fire ignited at 12:52 p.m. Saturday on Bureau of Land Management property, and BLM is taking the lead in the investigation. Although it still under investigation, the cause is no secret.
Firefighters named the Tannerite Fire after the brand name for the explosive ingredient.
"They named it after the cause, so that's unusual," said Sgt. Travis Bingham, a public information officer for the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.
The U.S. Forest Service started banning the use of exploding targets on national forests, including the Bridger-Teton, in 2017.
The ban is set to expire next July 15.
The BLM issued a fire prevention order on Aug. 1 for BLM lands in Wyoming, prohibiting the use of explosives, including exploding targets, fireworks, certain firearms and other hazardous materials.
On Tuesday the BLM's Wyoming office posted a reminder on Facebook: "Wildfires caused by improper shooting practices can cause very costly damage to public lands and private structures."
Colorado man killed in wreck near Wheatland
WHEATLAND (WNE) — On Aug. 17 a fatal crash occurred around milepost 78 on Interstate 25 near Wheatland, Wyoming.
Around 10:03 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.
A 2005 Jeep Liberty was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to an apparent tire issue. The Jeep exited the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The driver of the Jeep has been identied as 26-year-old Fort Lupton, Colo. resident Mariano Perez Solis. Solis was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Equipment failure is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 105th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2019 compared to 67 in 2018, 95 in 2017, and 74 in 2016 to date.
Family identifies man thought to have died in Alice Lake
AFTON (WNE) — Though authorities have not yet released his name officially, the family of Schuyler McKnight announced via Facebook and a GoFundMe page that the 21-year old man is believed to have drowned in Alice Lake in recent days.
Another post on the Community Board for Kemmerer, Diamondville and surrounding areas stated that in addition to the page, which has a stated goal of $5,000, the Kemmerer coal mine has agreed to "match any monetary donations made to John McKnight and his family by union members.
Members of the Lincoln County Search and Rescue, based out of Kemmerer, and the Star Valley Search and Rescue reported a search for a kayaker who was reported missing on Monday, Aug 12, at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Sheriff Shane Johnson stated at the time that the terrain was not easy to get into and was presenting some challenges for those in the search.
Sheridan council delays final vote on air service deal
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan City Council tabled a vote on entering into an air service agreement with Sheridan County on Monday.
Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns told council the city and county attempted to negotiate the agreement on an accelerated timeline to accommodate the other entities involved with the changing local air service, but could not settle the terms of the deal in time. Council members indicated they were not comfortable approving the agreement until it has been fully fleshed out.
Earlier this month, Sheridan County Commission approved a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Department of Transportation indicating the county's participation in WYDOT's Commercial Air Service Improvement Plan. The plan aims to improve commercial air service in Wyoming's "critical air service communities" by bundling those communities into a contract between WYDOT and SkyWest Airlines.
Sheridan County's MOU with WYDOT was initially contingent on the city of Sheridan agreeing to split the cost of partnering with SkyWest.
Kerns said the two local entities have the broad outline of an MOU, but still need to cement the details.
"Based on the conversations that I've had with the county...there are really some issues that need to be fleshed out between the county and the city," Kerns said. "And these aren't adversarial, it's more of a planning thing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.