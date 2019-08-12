From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Sublette search for missing Green River woman suspended
PINEDALE (WNE) — After searching hundreds of square miles between New Fork Lake and Union Pass Road to Dubois, Sublette County search-and-rescue teams suspended their search and Fremont County volunteers, while still looking, scaled back the search for a missing woman Wednesday after finding no sign of her.
Aubree Shanae Corona, 28, of Green River was last seen Saturday, July 13, by friends as she left their campsite near New Fork Lake driving a dark gray 2005 Chevy Avalanche with a motorcycle in the back. She was supposed to run errands and return to camp, according to Sublette County's Sgt. Travis Bingham.
Tip Top Search and Rescue operations began almost immediately in Sublette County with Fremont County assisting on the north side of the Union Pass area.
Other people in the Union Pass area reported seeing her Saturday in the Avalanche but their sightings occurred before she texted her friends, according to Bingham.
Sublette and Fremont search-and-rescue members on ATVs and in the county's contract helicopter coordinated "an extensive grid search" over Monday and Tuesday that covered the area from Green River Lakes and Dubois, Bingham said
"As of Tuesday evening, the search of the entire area resulted in no signs of Miss Corona or the vehicle she was reported to be in," he said. "The official search-and-rescue mission has been suspended."
Apparently, Corona got "turned around" and ended up traveling up over Union Pass Road, which leaves the Green River Lakes Road and winds over Union Pass to Highway 287 near Dubois.
Grand Teton visitor bitten by rabid bat
JACKSON (WNE) — A Grand Teton National Park visitor has been treated for rabies after being bitten by a bat that later tested positive for the disease that's fatal if not treated.
The incident occurred last week when the visitor, who was part of an organized group, was hanging out near Jenny Lake. The bat fell from a tree onto the visitor's shoulder, and when the visitor tried to brush it off, it bit the person's hand.
The leader of the group captured the bat in a plastic bag and contacted park rangers, which health and park officials say was precisely the correct thing to do.
Later, after tests at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory showed the bat had rabies, the visitor was contacted and immediately began treatment, according to a park press release.
The type of bat responsible for the bite hasn't been confirmed, but it's believed to be a long-eared myotis, said park spokeswoman Denise Germann.
There are at least 12 bat species in Teton park, and generally they are doing good things like eating insects and, in some cases, pollinating plants.
Typically less than 1% of bats have rabies.
"To date this calendar year, there have been a total of five bats that have tested positive for rabies in Wyoming," the press release said.
Though the incidence of rabies is low, the risk is serious, and it's important for anyone who has potentially been exposed to seek treatment immediately.
Woman charged in high-speed chase, shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The court case of a Cheyenne woman who was the passenger in a high-speed chase and shootout in Cheyenne was bound over to Laramie County District Court on Friday at her preliminary hearing.
Chasity Jacobs, 19, appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday in front of Circuit Judge Denise Nau. She is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree accessory to murder, reckless endangering with a firearm and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
At the hearing Friday, Jason Moon of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation testified to the facts of the case. Jacobs' DNA was found on some of the guns involved in the shooting, according to testimony.
According to court documents and Moon's testimony:
Jacobs and Childers were arrested May 3 after a high-speed chase and shootout along Interstate 25 and throughout downtown Cheyenne. Childers was allegedly driving a stolen 2016 Toyota Camry and reached speeds of about 115 miles per hour during the chase. When the chase went through downtown Cheyenne, the speeds were around 64 mph.
Throughout the chase, multiple shots were fired at a Wyoming Highway Patrol cruiser and a Cheyenne Police Department cruiser, striking both vehicles several times. The chase ended near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on East Pershing Boulevard after Childers was shot by Cheyenne Police Department officers involved in the chase.
During an interview with law enforcement, Childers allegedly told them Jacobs hadn't fired a gun, and he was responsible.
Two killed in crash near Rawlins
RAWLINS (WNE) — Two people were killed instantly on Aug. 4 following a car accident that occurred near milepost 23 on Highway 287 just north of Rawlins, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol press release.
Siva T. Chintala, 28, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was reported to have been heading southbound on the rain-covered roadway when he lost control of the 2017 Mercedes C-300 he was driving.
"The Mercedes entered the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford F-350," according to the release.
Wyoming Highway Patrol was dispatched to the collision around 7 p.m.
Although Chintala and Chana M. Gottsleben, 27, also of Fort Collins, who was is the passenger seat of the Mercedes, were reported to have been wearing seat belts, both succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.
Kelsey A Jaure, 24, of Rawlins, was reported to have been the driver of the F-350. She was not wearing a seat belt and was subsequently taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
Her condition was not reported.
"Speed and equipment failure on the part of Chintala is being investigated as possible contributing factors," according to the release. The release also reports this to be the 97th and 98th motor fatalities in Wyoming for 2019. Last year at this time, there were 62, while 2017 saw 88.
At this time in 2016, there were 65 motor fatalities.
Albany County issues bonds for airport work
LARAMIE (WNE) — The Albany County Commission approved the issuance of $5.6 million worth of bonds this week to fund an expansion of Laramie Regional Airport.
Six banks bid on the bonds, which will ultimately be split by five banks. More than half of the bonds have been sold to Laramie banks.
"I continue to be amazed at the levels at which this kind of debt can get sold," said Todd Bishop, CEO of Kaiser Wealth Management, which was contracted to sell the bonds. "I think part of that is due to the fact that there is a scarcity of Wyoming tax-exempt bonds. We're a small state. There's not that many out there for our in-state banks to purchase."
The county has an average fixed interest rate of 2.08% for the bond issuance.
The county will ultimately be reimbursed by the $7 million that's earmarked for the expansion project out of the new Special Purpose Excise Tax, commonly known as the sixth-penny tax, that was overwhelmingly approved by Albany County voters in August 2018.
Bishop estimated that, if the airport waited until all its sixth-penny revenue came in to move forward on the project, the cost of the project would be "probably double" in that time frame.
The expansion of the airport comes amid record-breaking growth in 2018.
The airport saw more than 32,500 passengers in 2018, around 3,500 more than the previous record set in 2016.
Sheridan commissioners vote to work with SkyWest
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan County Commissioners agreed to participate in the Wyoming Department of Transportation's Commercial Air Service Improvement Plan Tuesday by approving a memorandum of understanding between the county and the state agency by a 4-0 vote.
Commissioner Mike Nickel was not in attendance.
By participating in the plan, Sheridan County has agreed to let SkyWest Airlines — the provider WyDOT selected to service four of the state's critical air service communities — replace the Denver Air Connection as the Sheridan County Airport's commercial air service provider in January.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said the MOU the commissioners passed Tuesday is contingent on the city of Sheridan agreeing to share the costs of the agreement with SkyWest, as it has with the county's previous contracts with DAC.
DAC took over as the Sheridan County Airport's commercial service provider in 2015 and local officials have consistently praised the company for both its reliability and its efforts to grow the service each year.
WyDOT supported the local agreement with DAC with significant subsidies. However, in drafting the improvement plan, the agency decided it could attract better quality service by contracting one provider to serve several Wyoming airports, rather than subsidizing different providers across different communities.
If local officials wanted to keep DAC in Sheridan, they would have had to find a way to pay for the service without state assistance, which they decided would not have been feasible.
Two killed in accident near Wheatland
WHEATLAND (WNE) — On July 30 a fatal crash occurred around milepost 73 on Interstate 25 south of Wheatland.
Around 7:49 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover. A 2003 Buick Century was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when the vehicle drifted into the median and in between the north and south bridge decks of Interstate 25 at the Highway 34 interchange. The Buick overturned and came to a rest on Highway 34.
The driver of the Buick has been identified as 24-year-old Casper resident Shane M. Moser. Moser was wearing his seatbelt and transported to Wheatland Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.
The first passenger in the back has been identified as 45-year-old Lusk resident Andrea Garner. Garner was not wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.
The second passenger in the back has been identified as 35-year-old Casper resident David J. Cunningham. Cunningham was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
