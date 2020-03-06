ROCK SPRINGS – In the battle against coronavirus, common sense, cool heads, and information are the best weapons.
Kim Lionberger, director, and Carla Roich, public health response coordinator for the Sweetwater County Public Health Department and Judy Roderick, Sweetwater County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting of the Rock Springs City Council to keep the public informed of COVID-19 and how to manage risk.
Officials are monitoring international travelers, especially those flying from places like China. They are screened in international airports like Denver before flying into Rock Springs.
Since the federal government decided to allow states to conduct their own testing, kits have been distributed across the nation. The Wyoming Department of Health is putting the kits through quality testing before distributing them throughout the state.
At the local level, Sweetwater County officials are reminding people of the protocols to follow. The public is advised to have an operational plan in place in case coronavirus spreads locally, such as being prepared for absenteeism at work, making it easier for people to be excused, and ensuring sure janitorial staffs are prepared. They stressed these are normal steps people should be taking to be prepared for the seasonal flu.
Other advice includes washing hands with hot water for at least 20 seconds, covering mouths when sneezing, not touching your face, shaking hands less, staying home if sick, and not panicking,
Mayor Tim Kaumo noted they don’t want people to overact or underreact.
SIXTH CENT UPDATE
The Rock Springs City Council was pleased by the Sweetwater County Commission’s decision to restore about $360,000 in sixth cent tax projects to be voted on by the public in November. As part of the commission’s goal to not surpass $80 million worth of tax initiatives, the city was told it could request $29 million, which would require it to cut about $13.4 million from its proposed list. After deciding to no longer sponsor a roughly $13 million sports fieldhouse, the city decided to see if it could get about one-third of a million restored so it could still sponsor $3.36 million for the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s commercial terminal project and $3.5 million for the YWCA of Sweetwater County facility extension to expand child care services.
Councilman Keaton West, the city’s liaison on sixth cent tax proceedings, said they commissioners gave the city more after realizing they had allotted Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County more than it requested.
West added that representatives from the airport and YWCA expressed their thanks for the city’s continued support.
Moving forward, West said they need to decide how to place items on the ballot and if they will bond part or all of the projects that pass. West said the sponsored projects would like to be bonded.
Mayor Kaumo recommended bonding all of the infrastructure projects. He also relayed his appreciation to Councilman West for the work he’s done on behalf of the city.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- The City Council accepted a $2,917,701 Business Ready Community Grant from the Wyoming Business Council for phase one of the renovation of the First Security Bank Building.
Council members also approved a $245,067 agreement with Myers Anderson Architects PLLC for the first phase of the project, which is meant to stabilize and secure the building.
-- Mayor Kaumo noted that sales tax collection was down 38% compared to March 2019.
“Let’s hope this trend doesn’t continue,” he said.
-- Justin Lemon was unanimously appointed to his first term on the Rock Springs Planning and Zoning Commission, and Zoanne Henderson was named to her first term on the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board.
-- The Rock Springs Fire Department was granted permission to seek bids for the renovation of the fire station headquarters. A memo from Fire Chief Jim Wamsley noted the facilities at 600 College Drive have no provisions for male and female restrooms and shower facilities. He said the renovation at headquarters will provide separate facilities and make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities act.
-- The Finance Department can apply for a 2020 State Homeland Security Grant to purchase and install security door systems following a council vote. The city would like to install four security doors in Rock Springs City Hall and two at the Public Housing Department.
-- The city solicited bids on behalf of the Rock Springs Housing Authority to replace the roof at Century Square. The bids were $56,253.63 from Ridge And Valley Roofing And Home Repair in Rock Springs, $58,900 from Pinnacle Solutions in Rock Springs, $91,277 from DJ’s Glass Plus in Green River and $59,300 from Quality Builders in Green River.
-- In seeking a new vehicle for the Water Department, the city received bids of $47,750 from Spradley Barr Motors from Cheyenne, $48,184 from Fremont Motors in Rock Springs and $48,887.20 from Fremont Motors in Lander. A submission from Fremont Motors in Casper contained no bond and no bid, according to the mayor.
-- The city did not receive any bids for a parcel of land on Blue Sage Way in the Johnson planned unit development (PUD).
On Feb. 4 the City Council passed a resolution expressing the city’s intent to sell the parcel for a minimum of $25,000.
Resident Tom James previously expressed an interest in purchasing the land to use for community parking.
-- The city passed a first reading of an ordinance to revise the rules governing the city’s labor management relations.
