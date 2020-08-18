CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office is encouraging people to vote in the Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can visit letsvotewyo.org to find information on the election and to locate their polling places. An election guide featuring area candidates is available at rocketminer.com in the Saturday, Aug. 15 e-edition and under Special Sections.
Secretary of State Edward Buchanan said the voting process in Wyoming is safe and secure.
"I can assure voters that their vote will be counted accurately and with integrity by election professionals. My team has worked tirelessly over the preceding month with Wyoming’s county clerks to bring extensive safety measures to the polls, while integrating new election equipment statewide," Buchanan said.
Measures to ensure safety and security in Wyoming's election include:
— Surfaces, including voting booths and election equipment, will be cleaned frequently and thoroughly. Pens and styluses used for marking ballots will all be single-use.
— Space markers on the floor will indicate where voters should stand. The space between voters might make lines look longer. Lines are expected to move at a steady pace with a flow designed to minimize physical contact and maximize privacy.
— Poll workers and election judges will be provided with gloves, masks, and stationed behind plexiglass barriers.
— Voters are encouraged to wear face coverings.
— Wyoming voting systems are never connected to the internet and thus cannot be hacked or subject to cyber threats.
— Each polling place reconciles the number of votes cast to guarantee that the number of people who checked into the polling place matches the number of ballots
— Every voting system that is used in an election is tested publicly for 100% ballot tabulation accuracy before being used in any election. Once tested, the ballot counter is immediately locked, sealed, and guarded through Election Day.
— Each ballot can be verified by a paper audit trail that can be used to confirm the accuracy of every single vote. In order to maintain the secrecy of each person’s vote, this audit trail does not associate any ballot with the voter that cast it.
— Wyoming’s 23 county clerks work with trained and experienced citizen election judges and poll workers who manage and monitor each polling place to ensure that the voting environment is efficient, clean, and free of obstructions and distractions.
— All voters must attest that they are citizens and eligible to vote. Wyoming’s voter registration system interfaces with data from the Wyoming Departments of Transportation, Health, Corrections, and the Division of Criminal Investigation to prevent voter fraud, such as votes cast by deceased persons. If voter fraud were to ever occur, those individuals would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
— Absentee ballots are verified against that person’s voter registration file.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.