In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, many Wyoming state park facilities and all state historic sites have been closed to the public, but the parks currently remain open for day-use outdoor recreation activities.
Wyoming state park overnight camping facilities, cabins, yurts, group sites/shelters, shower houses, some non-essential restrooms and playgrounds are closed until further notice, according to a press release on Monday. State historic sites are also closed to the public until further notice.
However, all parks currently remain open for day-use outdoor recreation activities including trailheads, hiking/biking trails, boat ramps, fishing access, essential restrooms, and individual picnic areas and tables.
"While we believe in the physical and mental health benefits our open spaces provide, we are seeing a growing influx of campers flocking to our state parks due to National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and surrounding state campground closures. This leads to increased concerns regarding our ability to maintain a healthy environment for our consumers and staff," the Wyoming state parks Facebook page stated.
The Wyoming state parks team hopes that keeping state parks open for day-use activities will help balance the public’s desire for outdoor recreation with the health and safety needs of state park constituents and staff.
Visitors can still enjoy Wyoming’s state parks while recreating alone or with family and maintaining the prescribed six feet social distances, gathering in groups less than 10 and following CDC recommended hygiene practices.
On his Facebook page, Governor Mark Gordon said: "We will continue to closely monitor the operations of our state parks to ensure visitor safety, and may take additional action if our health officials deem it necessary."
Updates and specific information on state park sites can be found at wyoparks.wyo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.