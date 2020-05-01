ROCK SPRINGS — The Steamboat Mountain area is closed to motorized vehicles until June 30 to protect elk calving and deer fawning areas.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office announced the temporarily annual closure beginning May 1 in the Steamboat Mountain area northeast of Rock Springs.
Signs are posted to notify the public of the temporary closure. BLM law enforcement rangers and other employees will also patrol the area to inform the public and enforce the seasonal vehicle restriction, according to a press release.
The annual closure takes effect each spring but does not affect access to private or state lands. The closure includes both sides of Steamboat Rim as well as the Johnson, La Fonte and Box canyons. These locations are protected from human activity to improve calving and fawning success which helps produce healthy big game populations.
BLM Supervisory Wildlife Biologist Mark Snyder expressed appreciation for the public's continued cooperation. "We've had tremendous support over the years and are thankful that people are respecting the closures," Snyder said.
The Rock Springs Field Office is currently closed to the public. For more information about the temporary road closure, contact Mark Snyder at 307-352-0368. To learn more about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.
