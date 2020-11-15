ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Rock Springs Police Department in the recovery of a stolen vehicle from Rock Springs on Saturday, Nov. 14. The two suspects were arrested after attempting to flee from police in a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph, according to a press release.
The vehicle was originally reported stolen from the 100 block of C Street on Saturday around 3:28 p.m. After the victim posted it stolen on social media, several tips came in on the location of the vehicle. The vehicle was reportedly seen on Interstate 80 passing by Cruel Jacks. The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office was given the information and spotted the vehicle around milepost 20. In an attempt to stop the vehicle the occupants fled. Around milepost 6, spike strips were effectively deployed and the vehicle was stopped.
The two suspects, identified as 31-year-old Eldine Barker and 29-year-old Dylan Damarto were both taken into custody. Both suspects remain incarcerated at the Uinta County Detention Center.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law. and the investigation is ongoing.
