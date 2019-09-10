SWEETWATER COUNTY — A cold front moving through the area is expected to bring showers, thunderstorms and cold temperatures with snow possible in the higher mountain elevations Wednesday evening.
The front will bring unsettled weather and temperatures below normal through early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Across the Northern Rockies, daytime highs could be 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
In Sweetwater County, showers are likely Wednesday with thunderstorms also possible after noon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 59, and breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Skies should clear after midnight Wednesday with sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected through the weekend. The high temperature Saturday is expected to be near 73 degrees.
