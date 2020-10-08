RIVERTON — A strong storm will bring much colder temperatures and snow to Western Wyoming on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.
Rain is expected to turn to snow late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with two to four inches of snow expected in the mountains. Snowfall amounts in lower elevations is expected to be minimal due to the recent warm temperatures. Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees colder on Sunday, compared to Saturday's near record highs.
Teton and Togwotee Passes will be the most impacted by the snow. Locally higher amounts are possible in the Tetons. Wet, slushy roads are possible Sunday morning.
Local temperatures are expected to drop from a high near 75 on Saturday to a high near 49 on Sunday and a low near 27 on Sunday night in Rock Springs. There will be a 40% chance of showers between midnight and noon on Sunday. It will also be breezy, and winds could gust as high as 38 miles per hour on Sunday.
