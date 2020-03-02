SWEETWATER COUNTY—A special weather statement has been issued warning that strong winds and blowing snow will create hazardous conditions going into Tuesday.
The combination of strong winds and fresh snow cover is resulting in areas of blowing snow across the area. These conditions will likely persist through tonight and Tuesday morning.
Blowing and drifting snow will combine with winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 40 to occasionally 50 mph. At around noon on Monday, the airport just east of Rock Springs reported a gust of 47 mph.
These conditions will affect Sweetwater County, including Interstate 80, for the rest of this afternoon, tonight, and through about 11 am Tuesday morning.
If you will be out driving on area highways during this time frame, anticipate rapidly fluctuating visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. The visibility will briefly drop to near zero at times in some areas.
