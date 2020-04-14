SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Western Wyoming Community College Student Nurse Association is hosting a Facebook raffle to benefit those on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight in southwest Wyoming.
The raffle is listed on Facebook as Western Student Nurse Association Virtual Basket Raffle. It will run through April 20 with winners selected April 21. Four baskets will be given away and feature the themes family night, home and sanitation, picnic and family outing. The cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets.
Money raised from the basket raffle will be used to create care packages for healthcare personnel, law enforcement and first responders in Lincoln, Uinta, and Sweetwater counties.
Participants can find the basket they would like to buy a ticket for on Facebook and comment on that basket with how many tickets they would like to buy as well as contact information. Contact information can be sent in a message to MaShayla Hurdsman or another SNA member, and one of the members will comment and acknowledge that each entry has been written down with the number of tickets included.
SNA members will be keeping track of who has and hasn’t paid in a spreadsheet, so those who haven’t paid by April 21 will not be entered into the drawing for that basket. For each ticket bought, the name will be put on a virtual wheel (that number of times) for that basket. For example: the name of a person who buys four raffle tickets for Basket A will be placed on the virtual wheel four times for Basket A.
