SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum's summer hours will go into effect on Monday, March 16.
Located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays and major holidays.
Admission is free. For more information, go the museum's website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org.
