ROCK SPRINGS – If statewide requirements designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 continue after the regular school year concludes, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will host summer school online.
During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Sweetwater No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern said plans are still in place for summer school for grades 9-12 to run June 1-26, but they may have to host it virtually under their adapted learning plans.
“If the pandemic continues, we will have summer school online,” the superintendent said.
While the school district has provided a summer meal program in the past, McGovern noted they’re in “different times,” so they’re not sure if this will continue this summer. She said they’re waiting to hear more and will make an announcement as soon as they can.
“As far as everything else for summer school, we will keep our plans exactly the same. We won't have to adjust them at all,” McGovern said.
CONTRACTED AGREEMENT AND SALARY INCREASES PASS
Trustees approved a contracted agreement with the Sweetwater Education Association on Tuesday.
During public comments, which were submitted online prior to the livestreamed meeting, outgoing SEA President Mark Chollak said the agreement passed with 97.5% of voters in favor.
He said turnout was lower than usual due to social distancing, but more than 65% of members participated. Chollak added that Cheryl Notman was elected to a two-year president term.
The agreement then received a unanimous vote from the board members who attended the meeting in person or virtually.
The school board in attendance unanimously approved “classified employees and administrator steps, ‘off schedule’ salary increases and salary payments.”
NO CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN GRADUATION PLANS
In response to a public question about graduation, Board Chairwoman Carol Jelaco said she was sure Rock Springs High School staff members are working on graduation plans.
She was skeptical of a ceremony involving a large crowd when ongoing Wyoming guidelines are limiting gathering to no more than 10. Jelaco said they’re still waiting on information from the state.
Superintendent McGovern said graduation is a topic that remains on the minds of seniors and their families, and as soon as they receive more information, they’ll make plans accordingly.
She also encouraged students, and especially seniors, to take classes seriously and do the best that they can.
