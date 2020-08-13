SUPERIOR — Two people were elected to the Superior Town Council on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Incumbent Rick Niemiec received 36 votes and Jeremy Ruby received 40 votes. Both will serve two-year terms in council positions No. 1 and 2. Tori Zambai Robert received one write-in vote. Official election results were announced Wednesday. Ruby will take over the council seat vacated by Amanda Riley.
James Pasborg is currently serving in a four-year position. The Superior Town Council includes four positions, and Dominic Wolf is Superior's mayor.
Sara Swanson recently resigned her council seat, so her four-year term needs to be filled. The town is now accepting letters of interest from those interested in the position. Applicants will be interviewed by the council, and a replacement will be chosen.
