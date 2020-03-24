ROCK SPRINGS -- The YWCA and Center for Families and Children continues to offer assistance. Though more offices are closed to the public, help is a short email or call away.
"We have reached the point with the governor's order that we are closing both of our offices to the public. We have one classroom we are able to keep open for parents who are essential personnel (per the governor's order). Our CFC office will close but all services to victims will still be available; it just will start with a phone call to our crisis line (3070352-1030)," YWCA Sweetwater County Executive Director Melida Baas said. "We can arrange meetings with clients and all services continue to be available including emergency shelter.
While the in-person Bowls of Caring fundraiser was canceled, a virtual event is still scheduled.
On March 26, there will be a virtual event where individuals can post a photo of themselves using their painted bowls. There will also be a 50/50 raffle posted on the YWCA Facebook page for community member participation.
"Because we had to cancel the event, we wanted to offer people something fun in the midst of this crisis. We are asking people to take pictures of their painted bowls and share them to our Facebook page. We are also going to do a Virtual 50/50 event where people can donate through Facebook and we will draw the winner online. We will then mail the check to the winner. We thought this would be something fun people could do even with the quarantine restrictions," Baas said.
When it comes to people in abusive relationships who may feel extra isolated at this time, Baas said they should know help is still available.
"Abusive relationships are about control, and while outside problems can impact an abuser's attitude, it is a focused decision to direct it at a partner. The abusive person is not losing control when they lash out but asserting their control over their victim. The best focus for us is to let victims know we are there to support them even in a crisis like this. They don't have to feel they must remain in an abusive situation, we are there to help," she said.
For more information, visit www.ywcasweetwater.org or call 307-352-6635. If you are in need of help with domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or sex trafficking, call YWCA’s Crisis line at 307-352-1030.
