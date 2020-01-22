GREEN RIVER — The first of three Sweetwater School District No. 2 superintendent candidates spent the day in Green River on Tuesday, Jan. 21, meeting with staff and administration, followed by a public forum and interview in the evening.
Teresa Chaulk started her day at 8 a.m. with a tour of the community and schools. She had lunch with administration and attended a staff forum in the afternoon. During the community forum, a panel of staff and residents asked Chaulk a series of questions, followed by a few from the audience. She then had a formal interview with the Board of Trustees.
Candidate Joel Dvorak will spend the day in Green River on Wednesday, Jan. 22. He will follow the same tour, meeting and interview scheduled. The public forum will begin at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building board room. Community members may be able to ask the candidate questions if time allows, and may also share feedback about the candidate through a form available at the forum.
On Jan. 28, it will be candidate Craig Barringer's turn to visit Green River. His community forum will also be at 6 p.m. in the CAB board room. Applicant resumes can be viewed at the Sweetwater No. 2 website. After all the interviews are finalized, a decision is expected to be made early in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.