ROCK SPRINGS — One of three patients hospitalized at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has become the county’s first COVID-19-related death, according to the Sweetwater County District Board of Health.
The patient, a 77-year-old Rock Springs man who was recently identified as a laboratory-confirmed positive case of COVID-19, was hospitalized after testing positive on Friday, July 10. He died Monday night, July 13. The man reported first experiencing symptoms on Tuesday, July 7.
The remaining two hospitalized patients are currently in stable condition and not on ventilators, according to hospital staff.
“On behalf of the entire MHSC family, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of our first COVID-related death in Sweetwater County,” said Irene Richardson, the hospital’s chief executive officer.
“Our thoughts are also with the families of others who have been affected by this disease. The health and safety of our patients, staff and community continues to be our top priority.”
Sweetwater Memorial’s chief medical officer, Dr. Melinda Poyer, said, “The MHSC family is saddened by our first COVID-related death. Our thoughts are with the family and our community during this difficult time.”
Local public health officials report that the man who died had pre-existing health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of medical complications and serious illness related to the COVID-19 virus. In an ongoing analysis of available data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, underlying medical conditions that put individuals at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 most often include chronic heart or lung conditions, uncontrolled diabetes and immunodeficiencies.
Whether Wyoming resident deaths are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total is based on official death certification information, according to state health officials. Death certificates reflect whether COVID-19 caused or contributed to the person’s death according to medical opinion. If the disease neither caused nor contributed to the person’s death, then that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of COVID-related deaths, even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 41 active cases and 105 recovered cases among the laboratory-confirmed positive cases of the disease in Sweetwater County. The county has logged a total of 145 lab-confirmed positive cases and 11 probable cases since the pandemic began.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 22 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,581 lab-confirmed cases and 370 probable cases reported. There are 469 active cases, as of press time.
Disease symptoms may appear two to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who aren’t experiencing symptoms.
WDH recommendations to slow and limit transmission of the virus include:
— Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed
— Maintaining physical distancing of six feet whenever practical
— Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable
Additional health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
