SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission has approved a resolution to close most county facilities to the public as of Wednesday, March 18 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Buildings no longer open to the public include the Sweetwater County Courthouse (except for District Court), Sweetwater County Historical Museum, Road and Bridge facilities, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office administration, Sweetwater County Detention Center, Eden Valley Community Center, and the Health and Human Services building in Rock Springs with the exception of essential public health services, among others.
The Sweetwater County District Court and the Justice Center will remain open with the possibility of limited public access as determined by the courts. Courts can decide on their own directives in the days ahead.
The resolution states that Sweetwater County will continue to provide services to the public through appointments, phone calls, online services and other approved means. County Human Resource Director Garry McLean said there are online processes available for county business, and that people with an imminent need can contact staff in the necessary department.
McLean told commissioners that after meeting with elected officials and department heads as well as court officials, the clear consensus was that most public services offered in the courthouse and other buildings could be handled while mitigating public exposure.
Commission Chairman Randall Wendling asked County Health Officer Jean Stachon about the closure of county buildings. She said it was an advisable thing to do, noting that services would still be provided.
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE
Sweetwater County health officials attended Tuesday’s meeting to update commissioners on COVID-19 information pertaining to Wyoming and Sweetwater County. Those present included Public Health Director Kim Lionberger, Dr. Stachon, Public Health Response Coordinator Karla Roich, and Emergency Management Coordinator Judy Roderick.
Lionberger said county health officials are constantly in meetings and receiving information. It is such a fluid situation that changes happen on an almost minute to minute basis including such things as recommendations, she said.
She noted that if a COVID-19 case occurs in Sweetwater County, they will be the first to know. She said people here may have tested positive for a different coronavirus, but it was not the one that causes COVID-19.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming — though the number grew to 11 later in the day — and Lionberger added that there were also about 82 pending cases at the state testing lab as of Monday, including two listed as high priority and three medium priority. Testing is not done in Sweetwater County. Results can take one to five days depending on priority.
There are three providers in Sweetwater County that are collecting samples for testing, including the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Aspen Mountain Medical Center and Cedars Health. The hospital will offer a drive-thru site for specimen collection, but people must first make arrangements through their primary care provider or by calling the hospital’s COVID-19 triage line at 307-522-8523.
COUNTY EMPLOYEES
Most county employees will still report to work. Commissioners approved an Infectious Disease Control and Emergency Leave Policy that covers the current COVID-19 concerns but can also apply to similar situations in the future. According to the policy, the county “will strive to balance the need for public services against the risk of disease exposure to those providing service and to those receiving services.”
The policy includes a section on preventing the spread of infection in the workplace, one on personnel who have been exposed to or infected with a contagious disease, and a section on at-risk employees.
County employees will be eligible for up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave if they are: diagnosed with an infectious disease; quarantined to prevent the spread of an infectious disease; caring for another person with an infectious disease or who is under quarantine; or caring for someone unable to care for themselves due to the infectious-disease related closing of a school, child-care facility or other care program.
High-risk staff members may be allowed to work from home if feasible, and if not, will receive emergency leave up to 80 hours.
McLean said custodial staff has been working during the day at the courthouse rather than the evening, doing two-hour rounds to clean and sanitize, focusing on important points of contact such as door handles, railings and counter surfaces. They have also providing cleaning materials to departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.