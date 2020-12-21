GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County commissioners approved a plan by Wyoming Downs LLC to add more historic horse racing terminals in Sweetwater County.
Wyoming Downs operates pari-mutuel simulcast wagering in the county and is seeking approval from the county as well as the Wyoming Gaming Commission to expand to new locations. Eric Nelson and Jill Jarrard came before commissioners with the request at the Dec. 15 meeting.
In 2020, the Wyoming Legislature authorized skill-based amusement terminals to operate within Wyoming through June 30, 2021. Wyoming Downs said it wants to add its terminals in the same places, such as bars, that offer skill-based games. In order to do so, it must received approval from county governments and the Wyoming Gaming Commission.
During the public comments section of the Dec. 15 commission meeting, several operators of skill-based amusements expressed concern about commissioners giving "blanket" approval to historic horse racing terminals. Sweetwater County Deputy Attorney John DeLeon said the concern was the lack of an end date on the resolution brought forth by Wyoming Downs. Before approving the resolution, commissioners added an end date of June 30, 2021.
Wyoming Downs representatives said in a letter that additional horse racing terminals will benefit the county as well as cities. One percent of the amount wagered is split 50/50 between cities where terminals are located and the county. Wyoming Downs is considering five to six new locations in Rock Springs and two to three in other towns in the county.
Next, the Wyoming Gaming Commission will have to review and vote whether or not to approve each new location within Sweetwater County.
OTHER BUSINESS
— A fiscal year 2020 audit update was provided by Amber Nuse with McGee Hearne & Paiz, LLP. The company has been working on the county audit since July, and Nuse said it has gone "fairly smoothly." The company is not yet able to issue the audit in its final form since the U.S. government is still updating its rules in relation to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. Guidance is needed before a final stamp of approval can be put on the audit, Nuse said.
— Tommy Thoman was appointed to the Sweetwater Events Complex board. He will replace Faith Harris, who chose not to reapply. Commissioner Roy Lloyd recommended Thoman, saying he has been very active in 4-H and will bring in a great wealth of knowledge of the agricultural industry.
— The commission approved the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Grant Agreement for the Emergency Operations Center. Sweetwater County was awarded a federal disaster grant in the amount of $55,404.68 from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security. The 25% mandatory match will be covered by a second federal grant award under the Coronavirus Relief Grant that has already been approved in the amount of $18,468.23.
Commissioners also approved an Emergency Management Performance Grant agreement and two Wyoming Homeland Security Grant Agreements, one for a portable corral for agricultural emergencies/livestock response and another for tactical ballistic and breathing personal protective equipment.
