GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Commissioners approved requests by the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and Sweetwater County Public Health at Tuesday's virtual meeting.
Kayla McDonald, SEDC economic development specialist, came before commissioners along with SEDC board members to seek approval of a letter addressed to Rocky Mountain Power. The letter requests $10,000 from funds the company is offering to address community impacts from its plans for the early closure of coal-fired generating units at Jim Bridger Power Plant.
The letter states that the $10,000 will be used to assist the SEDC in "diversifying Sweetwater County's economy and supporting coal impacted communities."
As part of those efforts, the SEDC is in the process of developing a website to be used for business attraction, marketing, and retention in the Sweetwater County area. Once developed, the website will include access to area workforce information and regional job openings. The plan for the website is to also provide links to information about grant opportunities and workforce training programs. In addition, a searchable database would list commercial, industrial and retail properties for lease or purchase in the county.
The letter was approved on the condition of one change being made to it. Commissioner Wally Johnson took exception with a sentence in the letter that he said indicates support for Rocky Mountain Power's plans to retire the units. Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld suggested changing the sentence to say that the SEDC will be assisting local businesses through the future transition at Jim Bridger Power Plant. The motion to approve the letter was contingent on the change.
PUBLIC HEALTH SIGNS
Commissioners also approved plans for the installation of two electronic message boards on the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building in Rock Springs. Both signs would be paid for with CARES Act funds.
The size of each sign would be 4-foot by 8-foot. One would be placed on front of the building on Broadway Street, and the other would be placed on the side of the building facing B Street.
The signs will be permanent and operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They will be used to notify residents about such things as health updates, upcoming immunization clinics, and other information the Sweetwater County Health Department decides is necessary to communicate to the public.
The commission chairman was authorized to sign a conditional use permit application and sign application to be brought before the city of Rock Springs concerning the message boards.
OTHER BUSINESS
— The 2021 Cooperative Law Enforcement Annual Operating and Financial Plan between Sweetwater County and the Ashley National Forest was approved. The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office provides patrols for areas including Firehole, Buckboard, Stateline Cove, Holmes Crossing and Anvil Draw.
— Commissioners approved a resolution regarding the 2020 holiday schedule for county employees. Employees will receive Christmas Eve off as a paid holiday. New Year's Eve will be observed as a floating holiday. Some will have the day off, while those required to work will be eligible to take the floating holiday on another day after New Year's Day but prior to March 31, 2021. It was noted that the paid holidays will not result in additional costs to the county.
— One agenda item was removed at the beginning of the meeting. The commission will delay approval of a county employee compensation survey.
