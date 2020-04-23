GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Commissioners looked to the future in several areas at their virtual meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners received an update on strategic planning and addressed the future of ambulance service in the county during their regular meeting via Zoom. They also got an initial look at budget requests for fiscal year 2021.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd went through a rough draft proposal of questions he and Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld hoped to send out to department heads and elected officials within the next week or two to start gathering thoughts and opinions as the strategic planning process moves forward.
Six questions were formulated as a starting point, including: What are your one- to two-year, three- to five-year, and five- to ten-year vision goals for your department?; Where would you like to see the county as a whole financially, structurally, and philosophically in five to ten years?; What is the first thing you would change in our county government as a whole?; Do you consider the current liaison system effective, what are the strengths and weaknesses of the liaison system, and what changes or alternatives would you put in place?
Lloyd and Schoenfeld may also use what's referred to as a SWOT process at some point to help in strategic planning. Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats would be considered for each department and the county as a whole. That analysis would be a great way to start talking about directions and the way the county wants to go, Lloyd said.
Commissioner Jeff Smith thanked Lloyd and Schoenfeld for their work, saying it is a good start in the strategic planning process.
"It's hard to get to where you want to go, if you don't know where you want to go," Smith said. Strategic planning was referred to by commissioners as a "road map."
Following an executive session at the end of Tuesday's meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a Request For Information regarding ambulance service in the county. In his motion to move forward with an RFI for ambulance services for Sweetwater County, Smith said its purpose is to "gather information and do the best we can to replace what we have."
Commissioners also got an initial look at fiscal year 2021 budget requests for Sweetwater County during the meeting. State statutes require that budget requests be presented to the governing body before May 15, according to Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry. Berry said it is just a filing, and that she will prepare more comparative information and have it to commissioners by Tuesday, April 28. Three more budget requests came in after the filing from University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension 4-H, Treatment Court Foundation and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Budget requests are listed in the meeting packet on pages 52-54.
OTHER ITEMS
— The commission approved a variance from the county’s sign code to allow Love's Travel Stops to install a sign that is 100 feet in overall height. The Wyoming Department of Transportation had no objections to the sign, and the Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend approval of the variance. No comments were received during the public hearing on the issue.
— Sweetwater County Assessor Dave Divis notified commissioners of the county's preliminary valuation. The abstract summary includes the assessed value of taxable property within the county's cities, towns, school districts and special districts. It currently shows a total for 2020 at around $801 million. That estimates the county's total valuation for the coming tax year at $2.334 million. Divis said that number will change, and it does not include the state utility numbers.
