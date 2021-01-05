GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County commissioners welcomed Mary Thoman to the board at Tuesday's regular meeting and approved a temporary liquor license for Love's Travel Stop.
During the 2020 general election, Thoman was elected to the board along with incumbent Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld. Both were congratulated by fellow commissioners, and Thoman was welcomed as a new member. Schoenfeld was originally appointed to the commission in the summer of 2019 to replace the seat left vacant following the death of Commissioner Don Van Matre.
In some of the first business of the new year, commissioners approved a liquor license for Love's Travel Stop through April 2021. At that time, the license will need to be approved again along with other county liquor licenses.
Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane told commissioners that the new Love's Travel Stop west of Green River plans to open on Jan. 20. During a public hearing on the new liquor license, Commission Chairman Randall "Doc" Wendling said he received an email from a county resident who was against approving it. The resident compared Love's to Walmart, saying the liquor license could hurt small local businesses. Commissioner Lloyd said he also received feedback from a resident saying that the county should reserve liquor licenses for locally-owned businesses rather than national chains.
Sweetwater County can issue 14 liquor licenses based on census numbers, Lane said. The Love's liquor license brings the total currently approved by the county to 11.
Following an initial discussion about tabling the decision, Commissioner Jeff Smith said that since the license is only valid through April, the county should not put an undue burden on a business trying to open. He noted that the commission was not in the habit of denying liquor licenses, and that the issue will be revisited in three months.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd said the built in three-month trial period was good, and that he was struggling a bit with the license because he wants to protect the health of local businesses but also promote growth and development.
Although Love's is a national company, it will be employing county residents and be bringing services and tax revenue to local communities, Commissioner Schoenfeld said. The county needs to find a balance between supporting both local businesses and larger companies, according to Schoenfeld. If a new company looking into coming to Sweetwater County saw the commission deny a liquor license, that business might look to a different county, she said.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Robert Dean Martin was appointed to the Solid Waste Disposal District No. 2 Board.
— The commission voted to continue with the Green River Star as the newspaper of record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.