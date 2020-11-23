SWEETWATER COUNTY — A deputy with Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office was treated and released by the hospital for minor injuries on Saturday after an incident with a wanted suspect attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop.
At approximately 1:46 am on Saturday morning, the deputy and her trainee stopped Tommy Gene Vensor, 33, of Rock Springs for failure to maintain a proper lane of travel and suspected impaired driving.
After identifying Vensor as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, deputies learned that there was also an active warrant for his arrest.
As the suspect tried to flee, the deputy was nearly run over by the wanted suspect, according to a Sheriff's Office press release. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including abrasions and bruising to her hand, arm and leg, and was treated and released from the hospital.
Vensor was later arrested at his residence on the bench warrant without further incident. He is currently charged with DUI, driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, felony interference with a peace officer, no seatbelt, and failure to maintain liability coverage.
In Wyoming, a person who intentionally and knowingly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a peace officer engaged in the lawful performance of his or her official duties is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Vensor remains in custody at Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.