ROCK SPRINGS – With state restrictions limiting events to blunt the impact of the coronavirus, Sweetwater Events Complex staff are preparing for a scaled-back version of Wyoming's Big Show. With concerts, concessions and the carnival most likely gone, the fair's concentration will be on FFA and 4-H kids, and even that may have to be virtual.
During Tuesday's meeting of the Sweetwater County Fair Board, it was announced that due to COVID-19, the Events Complex has lost 34 events and $1,072,052 in revenue this year, and staff expect both figures to increase. That could mean a projected financial loss of about $5 million to the community, though the figures are still being calculated. That is one reason why the Events Complex requested and received a $200,000 loan from the Sweetwater County Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.