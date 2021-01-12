SWEETWATER COUNTY -- For the 11th consecutive year, deputies and detectives from Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service Sex Offender Enforcement Task Force, participated in a concentrated sweep of registered sex offender compliance checks throughout Sweetwater County as part of an ongoing effort in a special campaign known as Operation Jessica.
During the last four months, from September through the end of December, small teams of county deputies and detectives conducted 208 registered sex offender compliance checks across Sweetwater County including in many outlying communities such as Granger, Point of Rocks, Wamsutter and Bairoil. In each case, deputies and detectives delivered and offenders took receipt of a copy of the Wyoming Sex Offender Registration Act, a schedule of applicable fees related to their offender status and a letter detailing their individual requirements as a registered offender. None of these 208 were was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney's Office for review of possible criminal prosecution for suspected noncompliance.
Under state law, sex offenders (as defined by statute) must register with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) through their local sheriff's office. Registered offender living in Sweetwater County are photographed, fingerprinted and must provide a range of information including his or her physical address, place of employment and vehicle information. Registered offenders must also notify authorities if they move or change jobs. Offenders' photographs and biographical information are published at wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor. The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office website at http://sweet.wy.us also provides a link to the state's registration website.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) maintains a national sex offender registry website at http:// www.nsopw.gov, which is referred to as the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Registry. It is named after Dru Kathrina Sjodin, a University of North Dakota student who was kidnapped, raped and murdered in 2003 at the hands of convicted sex offender Alfonso Rodrigue Jr.. He was later convicted of Sjodin's murder and sentenced to death in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.