SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will be closed all day on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 and 25, for the Christmas holiday, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year's Day.
The museum will return to its normal winter hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, and again on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The museum staff wishes everyone a happy and safe holiday season!
