SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is premiering a new video series on social media.
“Sweetwater History Snapshots” will offer short videos about Sweetwater County and Wyoming history on the museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The subject of the first episode, available now, is the Comet, a paddle-wheel riverboat that operated on the Green River for a brief time early in the 20th century.
There is an exhibit about the Comet and her short career at the museum in Green River. Located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, current summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and admission is free.
The series can be viewed at www.facebook.com/SWCHM or www.youtube.com/channel/UCASN18SFE4uVzY5Ny7T6YSA. The museum website is www.sweetwatermuseum.org.
