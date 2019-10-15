ROCK SPRINGS (AP) — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office says a 28-year-old man in its custody has died after experiencing a medical emergency in his jail cell.
The man was identified Monday as Zachary Colton Griffiths of Green River.
A statement from the Sheriff’s Office says Griffiths was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Sunday after deputies discovered him unresponsive in his cell at about 2 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office says Griffiths was booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center about 3 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for a probation violation.
The cause of Griffiths’ death is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
No other details were immediately released.
