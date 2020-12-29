GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners is currently accepting purchase proposals for a county-owned building in Green River.
The property for sale is located at 115 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and served as a community services building. The board will accept sealed proposals until the property is sold or the board decides to terminate the proposal period, according to the county website.
Anyone interested in purchasing the property may submit a purchase proposal to: Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners c/o Sweetwater County Purchasing, 50140A U.S. Highway 191 South, Rock Springs, WY, 82901. All bids must be in a sealed envelope and marked on the outside: 115 E. Flaming Gorge Way (County Services Building) REAL ESTATE BID.
All proposals must include: name of bidder, address including city and state, telephone number, signature of person(s) submitting proposal, block and lot, purchase amount and any other terms and conditions being proposed. The property description is: Green River Original Town, Block 10, Lot 6, located at 115 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY 82935.
Proposals will be opened and considered in executive session at the County Commission meeting following receipt of each proposal. All proposals will be confidential until the board chooses to accept one. Once a purchase agreement is reached, title transfer will be made by Quitclaim Deed at the time of payment. The Board of Commissioners can reject any and all proposals.
For additional information, questions regarding the property and/or requests to tour the facility, contact Sweetwater County Public Works Director Gene Legerski at (307) 872-3921 or by e-mail at legerskig@sweet.wy.us
