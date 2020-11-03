ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County has its fourth COVID-related death, according to Sweetwater County District Board of Health.
Kim Lionberger, Sweetwater County Public Health Director, said a Rock Springs man in his 70s died Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
He is the second Sweetwater County resident to die of COVID-19 in the last three days. A Rock Springs man in his 60s died of COVID-19 on Oct. 31.
Sweetwater County’s previous COVID-related deaths occurred in July – a Rock Springs man in his 70s died July 13, and a Green River woman in her 90s died July 15.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
On Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3, Sweetwater Memorial had four COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
More health and community updates can be found on the Public Health and Sweetwater Memorial Facebook pages and at sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
