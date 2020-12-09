ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County District Board of Health has confirmed another COVID-19 death.
Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said a Green River man, over 80 years old, died of COVID-19 the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5. This brings the number of confirmed Sweetwater County COVID-19 deaths to 13, including a Rock Springs man who recently died at an out-of-state long-term care facility.
The deaths of three Rock Springs residents were recorded during the Thanksgiving holiday. Prior to that, six Sweetwater County residents died of COVID-19 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 21. Two COVID-19 deaths occurred in July.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
More health and community updates can be found on the Public Health and Sweetwater Memorial Facebook pages and at sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
