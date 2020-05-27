ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Sweetwater County to 18.
The man, who is in his 50s, was notified on Wednesday, May 27. He is recovering at home, according to Sweetwater County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon. Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts.
Fifteen lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
To stop community spread, health officials say it’s important to stay 6 feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough using a tissue or sleeve. Wear a face covering.
People with questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19 can call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. For health-related COVID-19 questions, call Public Health at 307-922-5390, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, or Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500.
More health and community updates can be found at sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
