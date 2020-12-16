ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County has marked its 15th COVID-19 death, according to the Sweetwater County District Board of Health.
Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said a Rock Springs man between the ages of 45-64 died the week of Dec. 6-12. The state reported he was hospitalized in another state and it is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Wednesday morning, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported four hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
More health and community updates can be found on the Public Health and Sweetwater Memorial Facebook pages and at sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
