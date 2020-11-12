GREEN RIVER — A proposed change to the policy regarding the kindergarten entrance age in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 passed second reading during the district's board meeting Tuesday.
Under the proposed change, a student may register for kindergarten in the year in which the student’s fifth birthday falls on or before Aug. 1. The current policy has a date of Sept. 15. The revised policy will be up for third reading at the board's December meeting.
The new policy would also feature a kindergarten readiness assessment developed and utilized by the district to assess whether students are developmentally ready, both academically and socially, to be admitted to the applicable grade.
Upon parental request, a student would be able to register for kindergarten in the year in which his fifth birthday falls on or before Sept. 15 if, based upon the kindergarten readiness assessment, the district determines that the student is mature enough to attend kindergarten.
The new policy also includes rules for entering first grade. A student could register for first grade in the year in which the student’s sixth birthday falls on or before Aug. 1.
A student would be able register for first grade in the year in which a sixth birthday falls on or before Sept. 15 if the child started kindergarten pursuant to an approved request based upon a district determination that the student was developmentally ready both academically and socially to attend kindergarten the prior year.
