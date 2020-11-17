SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sheriff's detectives are investigating the unattended death of a man found alone in his camper near the Anvil Draw area of Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Sweetwater County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 15, after a concerned citizen discovered the body. It had likely been there for several months, according to a press release.
Investigators said the death does not appear suspicious at this time, and they are continuing to work with the coroner's office in notifying next of kin.
Anyone with information related to this case should contact Detective Sutton at (307) 922-5343. Additional details will be released as appropriate, the press release said.
