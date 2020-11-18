SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the National Child Safety Council in a child safety, drug, and crime prevention educational program.
Through the program, the Sheriff's Office will be able to provide educational material to children preschool age and older that covers topics such as drug and crime prevention, identity theft, and internet safety. The program also includes safety information for senior citizens.
These materials have been designed exclusively by the National Child Safety Council (www.nationalchildafetycouncil.org), the largest and longest-serving non-profit organization dedicated to child safety in the nation.
In order to cover the cost of these materials, representatives from the National Child Safety Council will be contacting business, professional, and civic leaders on behalf of the Sheriff's Office seeking financially sponsorship of the program. Since the National Child Safety Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all contributions are tax deductible.
As an acknowledgment of support, all sponsors will be listed on the prestige area of all activity manuals and magazines.
The men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office expressed appreciation to the community for continued support, and look forward to participating with community members in this program.
