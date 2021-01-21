SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.
Skylar Jae Messick, 16, of Rock Springs, was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. It is believed that Messick left her home on the 600 block of Antelope Drive north of Rock Springs on foot and without her mobile phone. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.
While investigators have no reason to suspect foul play or that Messick is in any immediate danger at this time, anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office via the Sweetwater Combined Communication Center's non-emergency phone line at (307) 875-1400 or (307) 362-6575. All calls will be handled with discretion, and callers may remain anonymous.
