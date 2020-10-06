GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County commissioners received “sobering” news Tuesday morning about the estimated county valuation for the coming year.
In his presentation to commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting, Sweetwater County Assessor David Divis used the term “sobering” to describe the fiscal situation the county may be facing based on current 2021 valuation estimates.
For the 2020 tax year, the county’s valuation was $2.3 billion. Under the 12 mill calculation, the county received $28 million to allocate to the general fund and component units such as county libraries and the Sweetwater Events Complex. For tax year 2021, current estimates indicate that the valuation will come in at $1.8 billion. That equates to $22 million in revenue — a drop of $6 million.
In sharing the numbers, Divis said he was including his standard disclaimer: “estimates are based on six month of data and are just that — estimates.”
Divis currently has mineral values for January through June of 2020 that were given to him by Wyoming’s Mineral Tax Division. He multiplied those values by two to get the total mineral value estimate for 2020. Divis expressed hope that the numbers will improve during the next quarter, and said he will have a better idea of how things stand in January of 2021 when he will have mineral values through September of 2020 — nine months instead of six.
For the 2020-21 fiscal year, commissioners had to use nearly $9 million in cash carryover and reserves to balance the budget. If the next budget were to remain the same, that shortfall would be an additional $6 million under the current estimated valuation.
Divis is responsible for assessing property in the county. When coming up with the valuation estimate, Divis said he decided to do a 20% reduction for the locally assessed property in Sweetwater County. He noted that he’s not saying the housing market is down by 20%. The reduction is based on the fact that industrial sites are part of that locally assessed number, including trona, coal, and gas processing facilities, and the Simplot fertilizer plant. He chose the number based on recent reductions in those industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. The industrial sites are valued by an appraisal company beginning in the fall of the year.
“It’s that story of plan for the worst and hope for the best,” Divis said. He added that he’ll know better in January whether the valuation number is “too pessimistic or not pessimistic enough.”
In the FY 2021 county budget, about $35 million was allocated to the general fund. Of that, $20 million, or 59%, came from property taxes. Other revenue streams included sales tax, severance tax, historic horse racing and motor vehicle fees. Divis said one thing he is concerned about in the coming months is the possibility of businesses going bankrupt and not paying their property taxes.
“Just because we say we’re going to get $20 million doesn’t actually mean we’re going to receive $20 million,” Divis said.
Sweetwater County Valuations since 2015
A chart included in Divis’s presentation showed that in the past six years, Sweetwater County’s valuation has gone down $1 billion. In 2015, Sweetwater County’s valuation came in at just under $3 billion. In 2021, the county’s valuation is estimated to be down to $1.8 billion. The decrease is due in large part to minerals, according to Divis. Minerals drive valuation and, when minerals go down, valuations go down with them.
In 2015, the value of natural gas alone in Sweetwater County was about $855 million, Divis noted. Gas prices were high and production was “going crazy” at the time. The following year, natural gas values fell to just below $400 million. In 2020, natural gas was just over $300 million, and the value is estimated to decrease to under $200 million in 2021. Divis said it’s well known that oil and gas are cyclical industries and susceptible to market conditions and other factors.
Trona, however, is different. Trona always seemed untouchable regardless of what was happening in other industries, Divis said. That no longer seems to be the case. For 2019, trona production was valued at just under $500 million, not including facilities. That number is expected to be at about $380 million for 2021. Trona industry representatives previously told Divis that it could take six to eight quarters for the trona industry to recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Time will tell, but “we’re hoping it’s sooner rather than later,” Divis said.
Where do mineral estimates come from?
The Mineral Tax Division of the Wyoming Department of Revenue provides mineral value information to county assessors throughout the state. When producers “sever” a mineral from the ground, they pay severance tax to the DOR. Severance taxes are paid monthly and values are reported to the state assessor for the valuation/budgeting process.
One of the confusing issues for mineral valuation is the timeline, Divis said. The 2020 production year runs from January to December of 2020. However, the current calendar year is used in mineral valuation for the following calendar year. Tax years are billed by the state treasurer in September for the previous calendar year. That means, for a mineral extracted from the ground in January of 2020, the tax bill for that mineral would not be sent out until September of 2021. Legislation was passed to address the issue, but problems with that legislation need to be resolved before changes are made.
The state assesses all minerals extracted in Sweetwater County as well as utilities. Utilities include companies such as railroads, airlines, gas distribution, pipelines, electricity, satellites, and telephones. Last year, Wyoming utilities were valued at just over $200 million while minerals were at $1.3 billion.
Ending with a bit of good news
Divis wanted to end his “sobering” presentation with a bit of good news. Natural gas prices at the Opal facility have been improving overall lately. Prices were under $2 per MMBtu from January to July of 2020. Opal is where most of the production in Sweetwater County goes. In August and September, that number started trending up to about the $2.50 range. Hopefully this winter demand will increase and the numbers will continue to increase, Divis said.
