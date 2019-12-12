SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sweetwater County Assessor Dave Divis reminds all Sweetwater County Veterans of foreign wars to take advantage of the Veteran’s Exemption Program. Real property renewal forms for the upcoming tax year are being mailed to all previously qualified veterans. If you don’t receive a veteran’s renewal form, or think that you may qualify for the exemption, contact the Assessor’s Office at 307-872-3700 or 307-922-5200.
Veterans must be Wyoming residents for three years, have their honorable discharge DD-214, and have served in an armed conflict, which include:
World War II: Dec. 7, 1941, to Dec 31, 1946
Korean War: June 27, 1950, to Jan 31, 1955
Vietnam War: Feb 28, 1961, to May 7, 1975
In addition to the above conflicts, any veteran who has served and received an Armed Forces Expeditionary/Campaign Medal or equivalent may also apply.
Any qualifying veteran, surviving spouse of a qualifying veteran who has not remarried, or a disabled veteran with compensable service-related disability as certified by the VA or a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces (agency letter required) is eligible to receive the exemption. The exemption may be used on the primary residence owned by the veteran or spouse (approximate benefit $210) or on motor vehicle registration (approximate benefit $90).
Any veteran who has moved in the last 12 months should contact our office to make sure the county has the most current address on record to receive the form for the exemption.
The county assessor administers the exemption based on Wyoming statute and Department of Revenue rules and regulations. Veterans or surviving spouses must apply in the Assessor’s Office no later than Monday May 25, 2020 for the current tax year.
